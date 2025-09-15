4 Bold Moves Triple H Could Pull Off To Make Wrestlepalooza Unmissable On WWE RAW
From surprise title defenses to high-stakes stipulations, here’s how Wrestlepalooza could get even bigger.
Forcing Dominik Mysterio Into a High-Stakes Title Defense
Fresh off winning the Lucha Libre AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide, Dominik Mysterio now holds two major titles. Known for retaining his Intercontinental Championship through questionable tactics, his double champion status could be tested.
Adam Pearce might compel him to defend the Intercontinental Title at Wrestlepalooza, potentially in a Fatal Four-Way against AJ Styles, Rusev, and Penta. This would prevent the belt from being monopolised by a champion splitting time between brands.
Raising the Bar for IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer
The Women’s World Title match between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer already promises excitement, but adding a stipulation could elevate it further. Options like banning outside interference or making it a 30-minute Iron Woman Match would raise the stakes.
With the title vacant since Naomi’s relinquishment, a stipulation would restore prestige and make the winner’s triumph even more significant.
Expanding the Wrestlepalooza Card With Fresh Matchups
Five matches are set, but the event could benefit from one or two more bouts. An Intercontinental Title defense would be a strong addition. If a Triple Threat between Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill isn’t planned, Pearce could announce other contests on RAW.
The Kabuki Warriors facing Rhea Ripley and Nikki Bella is one possibility, though it would add a third tag match. Alternatively, LA Knight could be slotted into a singles match if tensions flare on RAW.
Putting Championships on the Line in the Mixed Tag Showdown
The mixed tag team match featuring Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch could be made even more compelling if both the World Heavyweight and Women’s Intercontinental Titles were at stake. Both champions successfully defended their belts at the Clash in Paris, but adding this stipulation would raise the drama.
It could push the heels to resort to underhanded tactics or call in reinforcements to keep their reigns intact, creating opportunities for memorable storytelling just days before Wrestlepalooza.