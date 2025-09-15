Image Credit : Getty

Fresh off winning the Lucha Libre AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide, Dominik Mysterio now holds two major titles. Known for retaining his Intercontinental Championship through questionable tactics, his double champion status could be tested.

Adam Pearce might compel him to defend the Intercontinental Title at Wrestlepalooza, potentially in a Fatal Four-Way against AJ Styles, Rusev, and Penta. This would prevent the belt from being monopolised by a champion splitting time between brands.