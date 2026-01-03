The “Vaibhav Suryavanshi storm” took Indian cricket by surprise in 2025. Initially seen as a long‑term prospect by Rajasthan Royals, the teenager was thrust into the spotlight after injuries to Sanju Samson. He responded with 252 runs in seven matches at an average of 36 and a strike rate above 206.

His 35‑ball century against Gujarat Titans, the second fastest in IPL history, announced his arrival. Since then, he has piled up record‑breaking centuries across formats. Former cricketers, including Kris Srikkanth, have urged selectors to hand him a T20I debut. A post‑World Cup bilateral series in 2026 could well mark his first international appearance.