3 TNA Stars Who Could Step Into John Cena’s Emotional ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’
John Cena’s farewell tournament could feature surprise names from TNA. Here are three possible superstars.
Joe Hendry Could Finally Get His WWE Moment
Among all the names linked to Cena’s farewell run, Joe Hendry feels like the most likely. From the moment the retirement tour was announced, Hendry expressed his interest in being part of it. His popularity has soared across promotions, earning him appearances in the Royal Rumble and even WrestleMania. WWE has already given him spotlight moments, recalling his earlier involvement in storylines as a sidekick to Rusev. With his TNA contract nearing its end, Hendry could be WWE‑bound, and the ‘Last Time is Now Tournament’ might be the perfect stage for that transition.
Matt Cardona Could Reignite His WWE Story
Matt Cardona’s name has surfaced repeatedly during Cena’s retirement tour, with Cena himself referencing him in promos. The two share a real‑life friendship and even crossed paths in storylines during the PG Era. Cardona has long pushed for a WWE return, though it hasn’t yet materialized on the main roster. His recent NXT appearance was well received, showing that fans are eager to see him back. Slotting him into the tournament would be a natural way to reintroduce him, especially if Cena has a say in choosing his opponents.
Jeff Hardy Remains a Wildcard Option
Jeff Hardy’s career has been filled with highs and lows. Once one of WWE’s biggest stars in the late 2000s, he captured a world title but struggled with personal issues that stalled his momentum. In recent years, Hardy has found stability and continues to perform at a high level despite his age. While under TNA contract, he has still appeared on NXT shows and premium live events, keeping his WWE ties alive. A surprise entry into one of the qualifying matches for Cena’s farewell tournament would not be out of the question.