Brock Lesnar made a stunning return at SummerSlam 2025, attacking John Cena after his championship match with Cody Rhodes. This unexpected comeback follows Lesnar's absence due to legal issues earlier in the year.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 delivered a jaw-dropping finale as Brock Lesnar made his shocking return, appearing for the first time since his 2023 defeat to Cody Rhodes. Lesnar's comeback was kept so secret that even WWE insiders—including writers, producers, and production crew—were left in the dark until the very last moment.

The dramatic moment unfolded just after Cody Rhodes reclaimed the WWE Championship from John Cena in a hard-fought main event. As Cena remained in the ring, basking in fan applause during his highly anticipated retirement tour, Lesnar's signature music played throughout the stadium. He stormed the ring, stared down his long-time rival, and delivered an emphatic F-5 to the 17-time world champion to officially close SummerSlam.

Return After Legal Uncertainty

Lesnar's unexpected return is particularly notable given the controversy that surrounded him earlier in the year. In early 2024, his name surfaced in the Janel Grant lawsuit involving WWE and Vince McMahon. Although Lesnar was never named as a defendant and did not face criminal charges, WWE pulled him from all storylines, including planned matches at the 2024 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL.

The decision to bring Lesnar back reportedly followed clearance by WWE’s legal team four weeks before SummerSlam. Reports suggest the legal team now feels confident that Lesnar will not be a factor in any ongoing proceedings—either because the matter is headed for arbitration or is nearing a settlement.

A Rivalry Renewed

His return signals a possible major program as part of Cena’s farewell run, reigniting one of WWE’s most storied rivalries—especially given their history of headline bouts from Backlash 2003 to SummerSlam 2014. With both superstars at pivotal moments—the close of Cena's legendary career and Lesnar's awaited comeback—the landscape of WWE is once again transformed, raising questions about what comes next for “The Beast Incarnate” and the company as a whole.