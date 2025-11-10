Image Credit : Getty

CM Punk has become the centerpiece of RAW after capturing the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI, defeating Jey Uso clean. On the following episode, The Voice of the Voiceless listed names he wants to defend the title against, and John Cena was among them.

The two clashed earlier this year at Night of Champions, where Cena retained the Undisputed Title. With Punk now holding the gold, a face‑to‑face challenge on RAW would be the perfect setup for a blockbuster rematch, potentially booked for Survivor Series.