3 Superstars Ready To Challenge John Cena On WWE RAW Tonight
John Cena’s RAW appearance could spark major confrontations. Here are three superstars who may step up tonight.
CM Punk Could Demand One More Showdown
CM Punk has become the centerpiece of RAW after capturing the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI, defeating Jey Uso clean. On the following episode, The Voice of the Voiceless listed names he wants to defend the title against, and John Cena was among them.
The two clashed earlier this year at Night of Champions, where Cena retained the Undisputed Title. With Punk now holding the gold, a face‑to‑face challenge on RAW would be the perfect setup for a blockbuster rematch, potentially booked for Survivor Series.
Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio Could Step In
Cena has already achieved nearly everything in WWE, but the Intercontinental Championship remains the one title missing from his résumé. During his RAW appearance, the veteran may deliver a heartfelt promo about wanting to capture the belt before retiring next month.
This could draw out Dominik Mysterio, who would relish the chance to confront the legend. A showdown between the two could be announced for either the MSD edition of RAW or Survivor Series, giving fans a dream match that ties directly into Cena’s pursuit of Grand Slam glory.
The Vision’s Rising Stars May Issue A Warning
The Vision faction has quickly established itself as one of the most dangerous heel groups in WWE. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, alongside Paul Heyman, could interrupt Cena’s segment to send a chilling message. The duo might vow to end the 17‑time champion’s career at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII after winning “The Last Time is Now” tournament. Such a confrontation would not only tease Cena’s final match but also spotlight the younger stars as legitimate threats to his legacy.