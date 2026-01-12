3 Strong Signs Roman Reigns Will Win 2026 WWE Royal Rumble In Saudi Arabia
Roman Reigns looks primed for a Royal Rumble triumph in Saudi Arabia. From his history with Drew McIntyre to a clear title tease and long‑awaited rematch, here are three strong signs pointing toward his victory.
Heated History With Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, and Roman Reigns has already defeated him multiple times in the past. WWE could revisit this rivalry at WrestleMania 42, setting up a blockbuster clash if Reigns wins the Rumble. Every encounter between the two has delivered high‑quality matches, making this storyline perfect for The Showcase of the Immortals.
Clear Tease Toward The Undisputed Title
Roman Reigns last appeared on WWE television during Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, where he confronted then‑champion Cody Rhodes. His actions strongly hinted at pursuing the Undisputed Title. With McIntyre now holding the gold, Reigns is unlikely to change course. The WarGames teaser stands as a major sign that WWE is positioning him for a Rumble victory.
Rematch
Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, ending his historic title reign. Since then, Reigns has not received a rematch for the championship. A Royal Rumble win would finally give him the chance to reclaim the spotlight and headline WrestleMania once again. This scenario aligns with WWE’s creative direction under Triple H.
