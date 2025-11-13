3 Strong Signs LA Knight Will Exit WWE’s Last Time Is Now Tournament Early
LA Knight’s WWE tournament run faces major hurdles. Rumors, booking choices, and a mystery opponent all point toward early elimination.
A Mystery Opponent Signals Trouble
LA Knight’s opening round match is against an unnamed challenger, and WWE rarely hides identities unless a shock is planned. The company has hyped this bout across RAW and SmackDown, which usually sets the stage for a surprise upset. If a returning star is revealed, it makes little sense for them to lose immediately after such buildup.
Backstage Heat Rumors Affect His Push
Reports suggest LA Knight may have clashed with creative over promos and direction. While not confirmed, his reduced promo time and fewer appearances since Crown Jewel have fueled speculation. WWE cutting his segments hints at possible backstage friction, and that rarely aligns with a major push. This makes advancing deep into the tournament highly unlikely.
Cena’s Finale Needs a Different Opponent
The dream scenario of Cena vs. Knight seems to have faded. With Cena now holding the Intercontinental Championship, WWE appears to be steering toward a final showdown involving the title picture. Rumors point to Gunther as Cena’s likely opponent at Saturday Night’s Main Event. If that’s the case, Knight doesn’t fit into the finale plans.