5 WWE Superstars Surprisingly Missing From John Cena’s Last Time Is Now Tournament
John Cena’s Last Time Is Now Tournament features major names, but five top WWE stars were left out.
Randy Orton Absent From The Tournament
The Viper was the first to challenge Cena after his WrestleMania 41 victory, facing him at Backlash in May. Cena, working as a heel, used every trick to deny Orton his 15th WWE title win. Since then, Orton has been off television, and while he may return for Survivor Series: WarGames, he is not part of this tournament.
Cody Rhodes Already Faced Cena At SummerSlam
The Undisputed WWE Champion clashed with Cena at SummerSlam 2025, defeating him to reclaim the title he lost at WrestleMania 41. That match also ended Cena’s heel run, as he turned face following the loss. Because of this decisive encounter, Rhodes was excluded from the Last Time Is Now Tournament.
Brock Lesnar’s Brutal Final Match With Cena
Lesnar’s last clash with Cena was one of the most one‑sided battles in recent memory. The Beast dominated and defeated Cena cleanly, leaving fans shocked at how quickly the contest ended. Since then, Lesnar has not appeared in WWE, though speculation suggests he could return before Survivor Series: WarGames. His prior decisive victory explains his absence from the tournament.
CM Punk’s Night Of Champions Encounter
Punk already had his advertised “last clash” with Cena at Night of Champions in June 2025. That bout was for the Undisputed WWE Championship, with Cena as a heel and Punk as a face. Seth Rollins interfered, allowing Cena to capitalize and win. With that match billed as their final showdown, Punk was not included in the tournament.
Roman Reigns Not Confirmed For Cena’s Farewell
Reigns has not faced Cena in over a year and a half. Many fans hoped for a clash at SNME on December 13, 2025, but his availability remains uncertain. As a part‑time superstar, Reigns was left out of the tournament, though he may still return for Survivor Series: WarGames later this month.