4 WWE Names Who Could Shock Fans By Joining CM Punk’s Survivor Series WarGames Team
Survivor Series WarGames is shaping up to be explosive. Four major WWE names could step in alongside CM Punk, but one surprise entrant may steal the spotlight.
Roman Reigns Could Return for Unfinished Business
The Tribal Chief has been absent since his loss to Bronson Reed in Australia, where he declared he didn’t want to see The Usos until Christmas. Yet Survivor Series is one of WWE’s biggest events, and Reigns’ rivalry with The Vision remains unresolved. His return inside the WarGames cage would not only aid Jey Uso but also allow him to settle scores with Paul Heyman’s faction.
LA Knight Needs Redemption on the Big Stage
The Megastar has been sidelined on RAW, only cutting a promo during a Netflix ad break. WWE fans have voiced frustration over his lack of momentum, especially given his clashes with The Vision. Adding Knight to Team Punk would be a logical move, giving him the chance to regain credibility while battling inside WarGames. Despite his tension with the World Heavyweight Champion, Knight’s inclusion would energize the babyface side.
John Cena Could Be the Surprise Entrant
Although Cena is confirmed to appear at Survivor Series, he has no match scheduled. Having never competed in a WarGames bout, this event offers the perfect opportunity. A surprise late entry for Team Punk would electrify the crowd and potentially secure victory for the babyfaces. Cena’s presence alone would elevate the spectacle, making his involvement a strong possibility.
Jimmy Uso May Reunite with Jey in the Cage
Jimmy Uso has not been heavily featured in recent storylines, but his bond with Jey has been rekindled despite past tensions. With Cody Rhodes already aligned with Punk, Jimmy’s addition seems inevitable. As a record-setting tag team champion who has endured attacks from The Vision, Jimmy stepping into WarGames would be both fitting and impactful.