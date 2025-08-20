3 Strong Hints That Drew McIntyre Could Retire John Cena In WWE
John Cena’s WWE future looks uncertain, and signs suggest Drew McIntyre could be his final opponent.
McIntyre Claims Cena Has Always Avoided Him
Drew McIntyre has been vocal about wanting a match with John Cena for years. The Scottish Warrior has openly said that the 17-time World Champion avoided facing him his entire career.
With Cena now on the verge of retirement, WWE might not let this long-standing remark go unanswered. If Cena truly wants to close every chapter of his career properly, settling this issue with McIntyre seems inevitable.
WWE Has Saved Their First Clash For Years
Both Cena and McIntyre are veterans who’ve shared plenty of time in WWE. Yet, they’ve never had a singles match against one another. That fact alone makes their collision a long-awaited dream encounter for fans.
WWE is known for holding back major matches until the right time, and Cena’s last run could be the perfect stage. Positioning McIntyre as the man to retire him would instantly elevate his stock and cement the match as a marquee moment.