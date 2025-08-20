Image Credit : Getty

Drew McIntyre has been vocal about wanting a match with John Cena for years. The Scottish Warrior has openly said that the 17-time World Champion avoided facing him his entire career.

With Cena now on the verge of retirement, WWE might not let this long-standing remark go unanswered. If Cena truly wants to close every chapter of his career properly, settling this issue with McIntyre seems inevitable.