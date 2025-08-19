4 Key WWE Storylines Fans Should Watch Closely After This Week’s RAW Episode
WWE RAW planted several subtle seeds this week. From Roman’s gold chase to Breakker’s betrayal hints, here’s what stood out.
Roman Reigns sends a strong championship message
The Tribal Chief finally re-emerged on WWE RAW, brutally dismantling The Vision. After challenging Bronson Reed for Clash in Paris 2025, Reigns made it clear he fights for championships, not shoes.
That line has fueled speculation that Roman is eyeing a return to the World Heavyweight Championship picture, setting the stage for a blockbuster clash with Seth Rollins down the road.
Natalya could revive a past persona
In her match against Becky Lynch, Natalya fell short via submission. But fans noticed her reaction afterward, focusing on the injured hand, as a possible storyline twist.
Many now believe WWE may be preparing to bring back Natalya’s more confident “Nattie” gimmick, which she recently used in AAA. This direction could give her a fresh edge on the Stamford stage.
Judgment Day hints at new recruits
The Judgment Day’s ongoing drama intensified backstage. Dominik Mysterio appeared with El Grande Americano, which caught Finn Balor off guard. Dominik explained he’s only ensuring the group stays on top.
That exchange teased a potential new addition to the faction, stirring tensions between Balor and Dominik while opening the door for more chaos inside the villainous stable.
Seth Rollins fuels Bron Breakker tension
The opening segment featured Seth Rollins trying to provoke Bron Breakker against Jey Uso. The moment mirrored past Bloodline tactics when Roman Reigns pushed Jey to turn on Kevin Owens.
Fans believe history could repeat, with Bron eventually turning on Rollins in dramatic fashion, making this alliance as fragile as it looks.