Image Credit : Getty

Earlier this year, WWE briefly released R-Truth, only to bring him back after fans voiced outrage online. When he returned, he ditched his light-hearted persona and reintroduced himself as Ron Killings, presenting a serious, almost somber character. For a short while, it looked like a new chapter was opening for the veteran.

But the run didn’t stick. On SmackDown, Truth abandoned the Ron Killings gimmick and reverted to his comedic self, especially after a lighthearted segment with John Cena. WWE now seems eager to move past the failed reinvention, almost as though his release and serious stint never happened.