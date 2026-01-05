3 Strong Signs Bron Breakker Will Fall Short Against CM Punk In WWE RAW Title Clash
Bron Breakker faces CM Punk on RAW, but three clear signs point to Punk retaining gold.
First Title Defense Rarely Ends In Loss
WWE rarely books champions to lose their gold in their very first defense. Such a move would crush momentum and make the championship appear unstable. Punk’s reign is only beginning, and with the Road to WrestleMania approaching, the company is unlikely to disrupt long-term plans. This strongly suggests Breakker will not win the belt tonight.
Mystery Of Masked Man Already Revealed
One of the biggest potential twists was the identity of the masked man aligned with The Vision. Had WWE kept Austin Theory’s involvement secret until RAW, it could have created a shocking moment where Punk lost the title. Instead, the reveal has already happened, removing any surprise element. With no trump card left to play, Breakker’s chances of victory have diminished significantly.
WWE Saves World Title Changes For Bigger Stages
While mid-card championships often change hands on weekly shows, world titles are usually reserved for major events. Triple H has consistently booked crowning moments at pay-per-views or WrestleMania. Breakker, at 28, may well capture his first world championship, but WWE is likely to save that milestone for WrestleMania 42. Such a stage would give him the spotlight needed to establish himself as a legitimate main event star.
Taken together, these signs point to CM Punk retaining the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. Breakker’s time may come, but tonight is not expected to be the night. WWE’s booking patterns, the absence of surprise elements, and the importance of protecting Punk’s momentum all indicate that the champion will walk out with his title intact.
