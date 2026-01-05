While mid-card championships often change hands on weekly shows, world titles are usually reserved for major events. Triple H has consistently booked crowning moments at pay-per-views or WrestleMania. Breakker, at 28, may well capture his first world championship, but WWE is likely to save that milestone for WrestleMania 42. Such a stage would give him the spotlight needed to establish himself as a legitimate main event star.

Taken together, these signs point to CM Punk retaining the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. Breakker’s time may come, but tonight is not expected to be the night. WWE’s booking patterns, the absence of surprise elements, and the importance of protecting Punk’s momentum all indicate that the champion will walk out with his title intact.