Image Credit : Getty

After a six-man tag win alongside The War Raiders last week, Penta was back in singles action, but fell short against Rusev. The booking was questionable from the start, as both men could use more wins. Penta’s recent run has been inconsistent: he’s beaten Grayson Waller and Xavier Woods, but lost to Kofi Kingston. His frustration even spilled over in a backstage exchange with Adam Pearce, but the match still ended with distractions from The New Day and Waller.