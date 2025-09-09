Image Credit : Getty

Jimmy has turned on Jey before, most notably during the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. This time, the motive could be pure jealousy.

While Jimmy failed to dethrone Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship, Jey enjoyed a strong run as World Heavyweight Champion. If The Vision defeats The Usos at Wrestlepalooza, Jimmy’s frustration could boil over, leading him to target his own brother.