3 Possible Reasons Jimmy Uso Could Turn on Jey Uso Right After WWE RAW Reunion
The Usos are back together on WWE RAW — but here are three reasons Jimmy might betray Jey.
Paul Heyman’s Influence Could Tip the Scales
Paul Heyman’s reputation as one of WWE’s most cunning manipulators is well‑earned. Now aligned with The Vision, The Wiseman could easily plant seeds of doubt between the Uso brothers. If The Usos cross paths with Heyman and his allies, he might convince Jimmy to betray Jey, paving the way for Big Jim to join Seth Rollins’ faction and strengthen its ranks.
Jealousy Over Jey Uso’s Singles Success
Jimmy has turned on Jey before, most notably during the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. This time, the motive could be pure jealousy.
While Jimmy failed to dethrone Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship, Jey enjoyed a strong run as World Heavyweight Champion. If The Vision defeats The Usos at Wrestlepalooza, Jimmy’s frustration could boil over, leading him to target his own brother.
WWE May Want to Launch Jimmy Into a Major Feud
For months, Jimmy has been a supporting player on SmackDown, often helping others in their battles against Solo Sikoa. A post‑reunion betrayal could be the spark WWE uses to push him into a high‑profile singles program. It would also give Jimmy a chance to redeem himself after his previous WrestleMania match against Jey failed to meet fan expectations.