New Zealand suffers a major injury crisis as Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Santner, and Tom Blundell are ruled out of the Test series against West Indies. Uncapped players Michael Rae and Kristian Clarke have been called up as replacements.

Black Caps Hit by Injury Crisis

New Zealand have suffered a massive blow as they will be without Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, and Mitchell Santner for the remaining Test matches against the West Indies, according to ESPNcricinfo on Monday.

Matt Henry (calf) and Nathan Smith (side) suffered injuries during the first Test of the three-match series against the West Indies. All-rounder Mitchell Santner hasn't recovered from his injury, which also ruled him out of the second and third Tests against the Caribbean Giants.

Additonally, wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell will also miss the second Test against the West Indies in Wellington. Blundell suffered a hamstring injury while batting on Day 1 of the first Test in Christchurch.

New Zealand Announce Replacements

Earlier, uncapped fast bowler Michael Rae recieved his maiden Test call-up for New Zealand after Henry and Smith suffered injuries. The Black Caps have now added Kristian Clarke to their squad for the upcoming second Test of the three-game series against the West Indies.

Rae has played county cricket for Warwickshire, claiming 14 wickets at an average of 30.28. Overall, the right-arm speedster has picked up 205 wickets in 69 First-Class matches. The 30-year-old has eight four-wicket hauls and three fifers to his name in First-Class cricket.

The 24-year-old Clarke has played 27 First-Class matches, picking 77 wickets at an average of 33. The uncapped player was also part of the New Zealand A tour to Bangladesh earlier this year.

First Test Recap: West Indies Secure Draw

The first Test of the three-match series ended in a draw after West Indies batted 164 overs in the second innings.

Just Greaves' Heroic Double Century

West Indies star batter Just Greaves became the fourth batter from his country to notch up a double century in the fourth innings of a Test match. Greaves scored his maiden double-Test century. Justin remained unbeaten on 202 off 388 deliveries, including 19 fours.

Kemar Roach also provided Greaves with vital support from the other end with 58 runs off 233 balls, with the help of eight fours, as the visitors played 164 overs in the fourth innings to avoid a defeat.

Greaves joined the elite list of West Indies batters, including George Headley (223), Gordon Greenidge (214), and Kyle Mayers (210*). Overall, Greaves is the seventh batter to score a double century in the fourth innings of a Test match. The elite list includes George Headley (223), Gordon Greenidge (214), Kyle Mayers (210*), Nathan Astle (222), Sunil Gavaskar (221), and Bill Edrich (219).

West Indies ended up scoring 457/6 in 163.3 overs while chasing a mammoth 561, as the first Test between the two countries ended in a draw. (ANI)