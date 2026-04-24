Orton’s short-lived alliance with Pat McAfee ended at WrestleMania 42, leaving him alone in his battle against Rhodes. Historically, The Viper thrives when backed by a faction, from Evolution to Legacy. Post-WrestleMania season often brings NXT call-ups, and rumors suggest Ricky Saints could debut soon.

Aligning with Saints would give Orton fresh backup while striking at Rhodes personally, since Saints is known to be close to the champion. A new heel faction led by Orton could shift the balance of power on SmackDown.