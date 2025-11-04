Image Credit : Getty

Another option is for Reigns to step into the WarGames structure. With CM Punk now holding the World Heavyweight Championship, The Vision is expected to target him. If Paul Heyman introduces a replacement for Seth Rollins, it could set up a WarGames clash between Team Punk and The Vision. In 2024, Punk sided with Reigns in the same match type, and this year Roman could repay the favor by joining Punk’s team for the traditional Survivor Series battle.