3 Possible Roles Roman Reigns Could Play At WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025
Roman Reigns’ Survivor Series 2025 role is uncertain. Here are three possible directions WWE could take with him.
Reigns Could Reignite His Feud With Jey Uso
One shocking possibility is that Reigns turns his back on Jey Uso once again. After Jey cost him a crucial bout at Crown Jewel, Roman may decide to punish the YEET Master in front of the Survivor Series crowd. Such a move would mark a return to his ruthless Tribal Chief persona, undoing months of his babyface run and reestablishing him as a dominant heel.
A WarGames Appearance Alongside CM Punk
Another option is for Reigns to step into the WarGames structure. With CM Punk now holding the World Heavyweight Championship, The Vision is expected to target him. If Paul Heyman introduces a replacement for Seth Rollins, it could set up a WarGames clash between Team Punk and The Vision. In 2024, Punk sided with Reigns in the same match type, and this year Roman could repay the favor by joining Punk’s team for the traditional Survivor Series battle.
Settling The Score Against Bronson Reed
Reigns could also be booked in a singles match to close out his rivalry with Bronson Reed. The two are tied 1-1 in their previous encounters, and Survivor Series offers the perfect stage for a decisive tiebreaker. A victory over Reed would not only settle their score but also position Roman back into the championship conversation after months away from the title picture.