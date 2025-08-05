3 Reasons CM Punk Cost LA Knight His Big WWE World Heavyweight Title Match on RAW
A DQ finish. Seth Rollins walks away champion. But CM Punk’s involvement changes everything.
WWE Clearly Wants To Protect LA Knight Now
LA Knight didn’t suffer a pinfall. That matters. If WWE didn’t see him as a future top name, they wouldn’t protect him like this. Knight losing clean, especially on the RAW after a huge PLE, would’ve killed momentum. But a disqualification caused by Punk? That keeps him hot, even in defeat.
And in a landscape where fans have been screaming his name at every arena, WWE likely couldn’t ignore the buzz anymore. Knight’s rise was inevitable, and it just needed the right story. Punk interfering makes Knight look like a threat who needs to be "handled," not someone who came up short.
CM Punk Vs LA Knight Was Always The Long-Term Plan
Neither Punk nor Knight are team players. Even when they shared the same enemy in Seth Rollins, there was always tension brewing. Their egos don’t let them coexist. Knight’s momentum, Punk’s history, and the World Title in play is a perfect storm.
A feud was always in the air, and it just needed a spark. Punk costing Knight the biggest match of his career is that spark. Expect Knight to explode next week. It’s classic WWE: Take two babyfaces, and let them clash over pride and gold.
The Bigger Picture: Triple Threat Or No.1 Contenders Match Incoming
There’s no clean resolution here, just more questions. Which is how it should be in sports entertainment. Knight vs Punk, with the winner facing Seth Rollins, is an easy setup. Both want gold. Neither backs down. Fans are invested in both.
Or WWE could stretch this further. A Triple Threat down the line, maybe at Payback or Fastlane. The seeds are planted. Knight vs Punk is the story now, and the World Heavyweight Championship is the prize.