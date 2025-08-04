Image Credit : Getty

Seth Rollins' Night One cash-in already blew the roof off MetLife Stadium, but that wasn’t all WWE had planned. Triple H had teased during the post-show that the biggest moments were still ahead on Sunday.

Brock Lesnar's sudden return during Cena's match with Cody Rhodes shocked the WWE Universe. His comeback delivered that surprise element the Game had promised, making Night Two equally thrilling.

Nothing creates buzz like Brock Lesnar showing up unannounced, and WWE used him to perfection.