3 Reasons Tonight Could Be John Cena’s Final WWE SmackDown Appearance
John Cena’s time on SmackDown may be coming to a close. Here are three reasons why.
Chicago Is Where It All Began
John Cena’s WWE debut happened in Chicago, on SmackDown, when he famously slapped Kurt Angle and declared he had “RUTHLESS AGGRESSION.” That moment is etched in WWE history, and tonight’s SmackDown takes place in the very same city.
If this is indeed Cena’s final appearance on the blue brand, it would be a poetic full-circle moment. Chicago has long been a cornerstone of wrestling culture, and sending Cena off in the city where his journey began adds emotional weight to the occasion. Whether or not it’s officially his last SmackDown, the symbolism is hard to ignore.
Cena’s Future Opponents Are All On Raw
As John Cena enters the final stretch of his legendary career, the direction of his farewell tour seems to be shifting toward Raw. Most of the rumored opponents for his retirement match: Gunther, Dominik Mysterio, and even AJ Styles, are currently part of the Raw roster.
While Drew McIntyre remains a viable SmackDown option, the rest of the top-tier names are on the red brand. Cena has already spent the bulk of his recent appearances on SmackDown, defending the WWE Championship and delivering promos. With his remaining dates limited, Raw looks like the more logical platform for his final run.
Netflix May Be Steering Cena Toward Raw
In the United States, Netflix holds streaming rights exclusively for Raw, while international fans get access to all WWE content through the platform. Cena’s final appearances are expected to draw massive attention, and it’s likely that Netflix has requested he be featured more prominently on Raw.
This move benefits both WWE and Cena’s personal brand. With Cena’s Hollywood career continuing to grow, showcasing him on Netflix’s flagship wrestling show helps amplify his visibility and aligns with WWE’s global strategy. After a year of limited Raw appearances, this shift could be part of a calculated promotional push.