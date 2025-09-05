Image Credit : Getty

John Cena’s WWE debut happened in Chicago, on SmackDown, when he famously slapped Kurt Angle and declared he had “RUTHLESS AGGRESSION.” That moment is etched in WWE history, and tonight’s SmackDown takes place in the very same city.

If this is indeed Cena’s final appearance on the blue brand, it would be a poetic full-circle moment. Chicago has long been a cornerstone of wrestling culture, and sending Cena off in the city where his journey began adds emotional weight to the occasion. Whether or not it’s officially his last SmackDown, the symbolism is hard to ignore.