CM Punk might take center stage in Chicago, addressing how Seth Rollins dragged Becky Lynch into their feud. He could tease a surprise for his hometown crowd, and just as tension peaks, AJ Lee’s music could hit.

The Black Widow could storm the ring, furious over Lynch’s actions. Grabbing a mic, she might challenge Becky and Seth to a mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza. The show could end with AJ and Punk standing tall together.