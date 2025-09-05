4 Ways WWE SmackDown Could End Tonight Involving CM Punk, AJ Lee, And John Cena
WWE SmackDown could deliver major surprises tonight. From shocking returns to brutal beatdowns, here’s what might unfold.
AJ Lee Could Close SmackDown With A Wrestlepalooza Challenge
CM Punk might take center stage in Chicago, addressing how Seth Rollins dragged Becky Lynch into their feud. He could tease a surprise for his hometown crowd, and just as tension peaks, AJ Lee’s music could hit.
The Black Widow could storm the ring, furious over Lynch’s actions. Grabbing a mic, she might challenge Becky and Seth to a mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza. The show could end with AJ and Punk standing tall together.
Brock Lesnar Might Brutally Attack John Cena
John Cena could appear during the main event, delivering an emotional promo about his farewell tour. As he reflects on his final dates, Brock Lesnar’s entrance could shake the arena. The Beast Incarnate might march to the ring and unleash a savage assault, hitting Cena with multiple F5s.
As Cena lies unconscious, Lesnar could exit, leaving fans stunned as SmackDown fades to black.
Rhea Ripley Could Align With CM Punk Against Rollins And Lynch
With CM Punk expected to appear tonight, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch might try to sabotage his homecoming. Rollins could ambush Punk mid-promo, with Lynch joining in to escalate the attack.
Just when things look bleak, Rhea Ripley could rush in to even the odds. She might drive the couple out of the ring, standing beside Punk as the show ends with a defiant stare-down.
AJ Lee Could Return To Confront Becky Lynch Mid-Segment
During a heated segment between CM Punk and Becky Lynch, tensions could boil over. Lynch might attempt to humiliate Punk again, only for him to reveal he’s not alone.
AJ Lee could make her long-awaited return, charging into the ring and attacking Lynch. The crowd would erupt as AJ and Punk embrace, marking a powerful reunion and setting the stage for future chaos.