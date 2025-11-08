Image Credit : Getty

Before her defeat, Stratton had been the longest‑reigning current champion in WWE, holding the title since January. She also carried an undefeated streak of double‑digit wins, making her one of SmackDown’s most featured stars. With such a demanding schedule, it is common for top performers to take planned time off after dropping a major championship. Her absence could simply be part of WWE’s strategy to give her a break before reintroducing her in a fresh storyline.