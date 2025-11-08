Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes has long been presented as the embodiment of a fighting champion. He even fought Drew McIntyre in a suit weeks ago after Jacob Fatu’s ambush. Yet on SmackDown, Rhodes claimed he was finished with McIntyre and suggested he might sit in the stands to watch who deserves the next shot. For someone positioned as WWE’s top hero, this was a puzzling stance. Thankfully, Aleister Black interrupted, forcing Rhodes back into action in the main event. Still, the idea of the company’s leading babyface avoiding competition felt off.