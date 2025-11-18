- Home
Roman Reigns’ surprise alliance with CM Punk at Survivor Series WarGames raises intrigue and family ties.
Seeking Revenge On The Vision
Bronson Reed’s victory over Reigns at Crown Jewel 2025 left a bitter mark. The Vision faction has become a thorn in the side of The OTC, and Reigns’ hatred toward them could explain his decision. Team Punk shares the same mission — to dismantle Vision — making Reigns’ inclusion a natural fit. His motive may be singular: destroy Vision members at WarGames.
Family Loyalty To The Usos
Before Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso had already pledged themselves to Team Punk. Given their family bond, Reigns’ choice to join them seems rooted in loyalty. The Usos and The OTC have faced conflicts recently, including Crown Jewel 2025, where Jey accidentally cost Reigns against Bronson Reed. By siding with his cousins, Reigns may be seeking to reunite and restore unity despite past setbacks.
Returning The Favor To CM Punk
At last year’s Survivor Series, CM Punk joined Team OG Bloodline against Solo Sikoa’s faction, playing a crucial role in helping Reigns secure victory. Punk later asked Paul Heyman for a favor in return. Reigns may now be repaying that debt, aligning with Punk on the red brand at Madison Square Garden. This gesture strengthens their alliance and adds weight to the storyline.