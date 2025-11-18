3 Big Reasons Dolph Ziggler Shocked WWE Fans Returning Against Solo Sikoa On RAW
Dolph Ziggler’s WWE comeback stunned fans during RAW, with his return tied to history, legacy, and opportunity.
One Final Run In WWE
Few performers have consistently delivered like Dolph Ziggler. His career includes multiple championships and countless standout matches. His release in 2023 marked the end of an era, but his success outside WWE proved he still had plenty left to offer. Returning through the tournament gives him the chance to close his career on his own terms. If this comeback leads to another run, it could provide fresh storylines and give fans the closure they have long wanted.
A Surprise That Elevated The Tournament
The Last Time Is Now tournament required a major name to generate buzz, and Ziggler fit the bill. His comeback immediately added weight to the competition, creating intrigue around how far he could go. The unpredictability of his return made the storyline more compelling, ensuring fans were invested from the moment he stepped back into the ring.
Longstanding History With John Cena
Ziggler’s connection with John Cena gave his return added meaning. Their rivalry has spanned years, featuring championship battles, heated storylines, and defining matches that shaped both careers. With Cena approaching retirement, bringing back a star who understands his legacy from the inside was a fitting move. Triple H’s decision to insert Ziggler into the tournament allowed for the possibility of revisiting that rivalry, adding emotional depth to the event.