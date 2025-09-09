4 Reasons Brock Lesnar Should Overpower John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Main Event
Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena at Wrestlepalooza 2025 could shape WWE’s future. Here’s why The Beast should win.
Cena’s Farewell Tour Needs a Crushing Defeat to Raise the Stakes
John Cena’s retirement run has been filled with big wins and emotional moments. But a decisive loss to Brock Lesnar would inject drama and sympathy into his final matches. Seeing the 17‑time champion dismantled by The Beast would make his remaining appearances even more meaningful.
Lesnar Must Rebuild His Aura After His Last WWE Defeat
The last time Lesnar stepped into a WWE ring before SummerSlam 2025, he lost to Cody Rhodes. While he endorsed The American Nightmare afterward, that defeat still lingers. Wrestlepalooza offers the perfect stage for Brock Lesnar to reassert his dominance and remind fans why he’s a once‑in‑a‑generation powerhouse.
A Victory Keeps Lesnar Dangerous for Future Storylines
Unlike John Cena, Brock Lesnar isn’t on the verge of retirement. A win here ensures he remains a looming threat for the roster. It also prevents wasting one of his rare appearances on a loss that does nothing for his long‑term positioning.
Beating Cena Could Set the Stage for a Rhodes Rematch
With Cody Rhodes now holding championship gold, Brock Lesnar may have unfinished business. A dominant win over Cena could be the spark that reignites his pursuit of The American Nightmare, two years after their last brutal encounter.