4 Major WWE Stars Exit Company In 2025 Amid Surprising Circumstances
Four notable WWE names have left the company in 2025, each under unexpected and dramatic circumstances.
Karrion Kross’ Contract Talks Collapse
Karrion Kross, a two-time NXT Champion, was gaining strong momentum with fans and seemed destined for a main event run. Alongside Scarlett Bordeaux, he was expected to renew his deal with WWE. However, negotiations took a sudden turn, and no agreement was reached.
In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross revealed he sought clarity on his contract but received no information, leading him to walk away. Initially thought to be part of a storyline, the departure was later confirmed as genuine.
Dakota Kai’s Second WWE Exit
May 2 marked Dakota Kai’s second departure from WWE. A four-time champion and a key member of Bayley’s heel faction, Damage CTRL, Kai played a pivotal role in the group’s success. Creative plans unraveled when Bayley was ousted from the faction, and Kai suffered an injury that sidelined her.
With the group dissolved and her momentum halted, she was released. Since leaving, Kai has not returned to in-ring action, though she has expressed missing wrestling.
Andrade’s Unreachable Status Leads to Release
Former United States Champion Andrade’s exit shocked both fans and insiders. Reports suggest WWE tried to contact him for weeks without success. His unresponsiveness ultimately led to his termination. The sudden nature of his departure left many questioning what went wrong, especially given his talent and prior standing in the company.
Cora Jade Cut During Budget Reductions
Cora Jade, also known as Elayna Black, was another casualty of the May 2025 budget cuts. Her release surprised many, as she was viewed as a rising star with the potential to lead the women’s division. Despite her promise, she has stepped away from wrestling for now, taking time for herself after the unexpected career setback.