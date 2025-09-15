Image Credit : Getty

Karrion Kross, a two-time NXT Champion, was gaining strong momentum with fans and seemed destined for a main event run. Alongside Scarlett Bordeaux, he was expected to renew his deal with WWE. However, negotiations took a sudden turn, and no agreement was reached.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross revealed he sought clarity on his contract but received no information, leading him to walk away. Initially thought to be part of a storyline, the departure was later confirmed as genuine.