Head coaches are judged by trophies and results, and McCullum’s record does not hold up. Since taking charge in 2022, England have failed to challenge for the World Test Championship and have not won marquee series against India or Australia. His one-dimensional approach has repeatedly backfired overseas, with only one Test win each in India and Australia.

Even at home, England have not fully exploited conditions, allowing visiting sides to dominate. With just one win in their last seven Tests, the ECB must reassess his role for the 2025-27 cycle.