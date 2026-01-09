- Home
3 Reasons England Must End Brendon McCullum’s Test Coaching Stint After Ashes 2025 Humiliation
England’s Ashes 2025-26 defeat has raised serious questions about Brendon McCullum’s tenure. From poor results to stalled player growth and a toxic team culture, here are three reasons why the ECB must consider a coaching reset.
Results Fail To Justify His Stay
Head coaches are judged by trophies and results, and McCullum’s record does not hold up. Since taking charge in 2022, England have failed to challenge for the World Test Championship and have not won marquee series against India or Australia. His one-dimensional approach has repeatedly backfired overseas, with only one Test win each in India and Australia.
Even at home, England have not fully exploited conditions, allowing visiting sides to dominate. With just one win in their last seven Tests, the ECB must reassess his role for the 2025-27 cycle.
Lack Of Player Development
England’s persistence with underperforming players has stalled progress. Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope remain inconsistent, while others have regressed. The forced transition away from James Anderson and Stuart Broad has left the bowling attack unstable, with injury-prone options like Mark Wood and Jofra Archer unreliable.
Younger bowlers such as Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Matthew Potts are still raw and cannot lead attacks alone. Promising talents like Harry Brook, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, and Jordan Cox have not been properly nurtured, reflecting a stubborn coaching regime that resists change until too late.
Culture Reset Is Urgently Needed
England’s team culture has deteriorated under McCullum. Accusations of poor preparation, golf sessions mid-tour, and off-field incidents have damaged professionalism. Despite Ben Stokes’ defense, evidence of lax discipline is clear.
McCullum has failed to enforce accountability, and the free rein given to players has impacted performances. The 2025-26 Ashes exposed a lack of responsibility and control, leaving England at a dead end. A new coach is needed to restore discipline, structure, and fundamentals.
