3 Convincing Reasons Drew McIntyre Should Take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes’ reign as Undisputed WWE Champion faces a pivotal moment. Here’s why Drew McIntyre should be the one to dethrone him.
McIntyre Deserves Top Spot After Heel Run
Since his heel turn, Drew McIntyre has delivered standout performances against names like CM Punk and Damian Priest. He’s carried intense rivalries, showcased brutal in-ring storytelling, and even worked through minor injuries.
Despite not holding gold, he’s been a consistent main-event presence. His character work, combined with his momentum, makes now the right time for WWE to reward him with the company’s top prize.
Rhodes Has Run Through Most Challengers
Cody Rhodes’ championship journey has been long and decorated. After ending Roman Reigns’ record-breaking reign at WrestleMania XL, he defended the title across RAW and SmackDown against multiple top-tier opponents.
Even after briefly losing it to John Cena, Rhodes reclaimed the gold at SummerSlam. But with the current roster, his list of fresh opponents is shrinking fast. Passing the title to McIntyre could refresh the main-event scene and open the door for new storylines.
Potential for a Heated Randy Orton Feud
A Rhodes-Orton rivalry has been teased ever since The American Nightmare returned to WWE. The two clashed at Night of Champions 2025, with Rhodes winning both the match and the King of the Ring crown. Orton’s history as Rhodes’ mentor-turned-rival offers rich storytelling potential.
A heel Orton costing Rhodes the title would create a deeply personal feud, allowing them to battle without the championship involved, while McIntyre holds the belt and anchors SmackDown’s main event picture.