Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross opens up about WWE exit and shares the one condition for his return.

After weeks of speculation, Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, have officially parted ways with WWE. The former NXT Champion made it clear in a recent interview that he would only consider returning to the promotion if his wife was also offered a contract.

Kross confirmed that WWE initially offered him a new deal, which was later withdrawn. Scarlett, who has been his on-screen manager and real-life partner, was never formally approached with an offer. According to Kross, officials within WWE told Scarlett they would negotiate with him first and then deal with her situation, but that follow-up never happened.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, Kross referred to WWE as “home” despite the setbacks he faced during his tenure. He made it clear that if there was to be a future with the company, it would have to be on terms that included Scarlett by his side.

“I would prefer to go back home with my wife, that’s what I’d prefer to do, and let’s give people what they want. [Home meaning WWE?] Absolutely. [(...) Despite the fact you’ve had multiple frustrations since you joined, you still want to go back] Yes. [You still call it home?] Yup,” said Kross. (H/T - TJRWrestling)

Kross’ comments come after a turbulent period where his creative direction and booking were often criticized by fans and wrestling insiders. The couple had been a staple act in NXT, with Scarlett adding a unique presence to his presentation. However, their main roster run was inconsistent, leading to speculation about their future long before their exit became official.

In the same interview, Kross addressed his next steps in wrestling. While several independent promotions have reached out, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has yet to contact him. Kross suggested this could be due to the belief that his WWE departure might be part of a storyline, leading to hesitation from other companies.

Whether Kross and Scarlett’s departure marks a permanent end to their WWE chapter remains to be seen. Their act has proven successful before, and there’s little doubt both would draw significant interest from major promotions worldwide if they remain free agents.