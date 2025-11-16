3 Factors That Stopped WWE From Giving Bronson Reed The Undisputed Championship
Bronson Reed battled Cody Rhodes for WWE gold, but three booking factors kept the Undisputed Championship unchanged.
WWE Views Reed As A Rising Star, Not A Finished Product
Reed has carved out a reputation as a powerhouse in Team Vision, but WWE is still shaping his trajectory. The company often tests emerging talents with mid‑card singles runs or tag team opportunities before elevating them to the world title picture. Pairing him with Bron Breakker or giving him a secondary belt would allow Reed to build credibility. A future reign is possible, but SmackDown was not the moment to crown him.
Cody Rhodes’ Championship Storyline Is Too Important To Derail
Cody Rhodes regained the Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam 2025 by defeating John Cena in a landmark bout. That victory, against a retiring 17‑time champion, signaled WWE’s intent to book Rhodes as a strong centerpiece. With his reign only beginning, and a feud with Drew McIntyre already in motion, WWE had no reason to cut it short. Dropping the belt to Reed on a regular SmackDown episode would have undermined the company’s long‑term plans for Rhodes.
The Match Was A Setup For Drew McIntyre’s Return And Survivor Series Build
The showdown between Rhodes and Reed was less about the title itself and more about storyline progression. Drew McIntyre, suspended by Nick Aldis the previous week, returned during the main event to aid Team Vision. This angle was designed to generate momentum heading into Survivor Series and the Men’s WarGames match. By booking Rhodes vs. Reed, WWE created buzz while laying the groundwork for Team Punk vs. Team Vision inside the double cage. The championship was never intended to change hands; the match functioned as a narrative device.