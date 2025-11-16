Image Credit : Getty

The showdown between Rhodes and Reed was less about the title itself and more about storyline progression. Drew McIntyre, suspended by Nick Aldis the previous week, returned during the main event to aid Team Vision. This angle was designed to generate momentum heading into Survivor Series and the Men’s WarGames match. By booking Rhodes vs. Reed, WWE created buzz while laying the groundwork for Team Punk vs. Team Vision inside the double cage. The championship was never intended to change hands; the match functioned as a narrative device.