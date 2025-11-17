3 Reasons Charlotte Flair Is Missing WWE Women’s WarGames Match At Survivor Series 2025
Charlotte Flair’s absence from WWE Survivor Series WarGames has raised questions. Fans speculate on her reasons and wonder if she’ll return unexpectedly.
Ongoing Bad Blood With Rhea Ripley
On SmackDown, Charlotte Flair confronted Rhea Ripley and her team, making it clear she cannot pretend to be friends with someone she doesn’t trust. Flair openly called Ripley a “snake” and reminded everyone of their long‑standing rivalry. This tension ultimately led to her decision to walk away from the babyface team. The unresolved animosity between Flair and Ripley remains a major factor behind her exclusion from the WarGames lineup.
Concerns Over Medical Clearance
Charlotte Flair missed a SmackDown episode back in September 2025 after not being medically cleared to compete. Although WWE has not issued an official update, doubts remain about her fitness ahead of Survivor Series. To avoid uncertainty, WWE may have scripted her walk‑away segment on SmackDown, confirming her absence from the WarGames match. This angle allows the company to protect Flair while leaving room for a possible return later.
Seeds Of A Breakup With Alexa Bliss
Charlotte Flair recently teamed with Alexa Bliss to hold the Women’s Tag Team Titles, but their reign ended only days ago. With Bliss still part of the Women’s WarGames match, Flair’s decision to step aside could be planting seeds for a split between the two. Flair may choose to act independently, even if it clashes with Bliss’s alliances. Their disagreements could escalate after Survivor Series, leading to a breakup storyline that separates both stars.