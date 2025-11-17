Image Credit : Getty

Charlotte Flair recently teamed with Alexa Bliss to hold the Women’s Tag Team Titles, but their reign ended only days ago. With Bliss still part of the Women’s WarGames match, Flair’s decision to step aside could be planting seeds for a split between the two. Flair may choose to act independently, even if it clashes with Bliss’s alliances. Their disagreements could escalate after Survivor Series, leading to a breakup storyline that separates both stars.