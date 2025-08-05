4 Bold New WWE Paths Dominik Mysterio Could Take After His SummerSlam 2025 Win
SummerSlam’s over and Dominik Mysterio is still standing. But what’s next? These four wild ideas could reshape his WWE journey.
A new romance with Roxanne Perez
Dominik Mysterio’s flirty segments with Roxanne Perez have sparked speculation online. Roxanne recently joined The Judgment Day full-time, and fans noticed her cozying up to Dirty Dom, especially with Liv Morgan off-screen due to injury.
A full-on relationship twist could be next. If Roxanne replaces Liv, things might explode when Morgan returns. A four-woman feud involving Ripley, Perez, Liv, and Raquel Rodriguez would be chaos — all thanks to Dom’s dating drama.
Carmelo Hayes could dethrone him
Dominik retained the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam after taking down AJ Styles with a crafty finish. But Carmelo Hayes has been stalking. Hayes has struggled on SmackDown lately, and this could be his breakout.
If Hayes beats Dominik for the gold, it resets his momentum and frees up Mysterio for a new role, possibly involving a different brand or promotion.
Dirty Dom might capture AAA's biggest title
WWE’s acquisition of AAA changed the game, and Triplemania is coming up fast. Dominik Mysterio will headline the event in a four-man clash for the AAA Mega Championship.
If he loses the Intercontinental Title, this might be his next big moment. A win here makes him the new face of AAA, giving WWE strong crossover appeal with Mexican wrestling fans.
He could finally turn babyface
Dominik's heel turn was a turning point in his WWE run — the crowd hated him. But lately, those boos have become cheers. Fans chant “Dirty Dom” with pride and even support him over veterans like Finn Balor and AJ Styles.
Maybe it’s time the creative pulls the trigger on a full babyface turn. If it happens, WWE SummerSlam could be seen as the tipping point where Dominik Mysterio became a hero.