Dominik Mysterio’s flirty segments with Roxanne Perez have sparked speculation online. Roxanne recently joined The Judgment Day full-time, and fans noticed her cozying up to Dirty Dom, especially with Liv Morgan off-screen due to injury.

A full-on relationship twist could be next. If Roxanne replaces Liv, things might explode when Morgan returns. A four-woman feud involving Ripley, Perez, Liv, and Raquel Rodriguez would be chaos — all thanks to Dom’s dating drama.