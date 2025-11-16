3 Ways WWE Could Shake Up RAW and SmackDown Following Heyman’s Stunt With Nick Aldis
SmackDown hinted at fallout for Paul Heyman’s actions, with WWE teasing possible storyline consequences.
Nick Aldis could suspend Paul Heyman
The National Treasure has built his reputation on strong decision‑making as an authority figure. Heyman’s deception may push Aldis to suspend him, leaving The Vision without its strategist. A suspension would prevent Heyman from guiding his faction against Team CM Punk, weakening their chances in the ongoing rivalry.
Drew McIntyre could be fired from WWE
McIntyre’s return suggested he had little interest in following Aldis’ authority. With Heyman responsible for bringing him back, Aldis might take drastic action by firing The Scottish Warrior. Though part of storyline drama, such a move would rule McIntyre out of Survivor Series, leaving The Vision without one of its most powerful members.
Heyman could be moved to SmackDown, breaking The Vision
Currently, Heyman and The Vision operate on RAW, but Aldis could decide to split them apart. By sending Heyman to SmackDown, Aldis would isolate the faction on the red brand without its leader. The breakup would disrupt The Vision, as Heyman has been the glue holding the group together. This shift would create fresh drama while weakening the faction’s unity.