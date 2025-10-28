3 Reasons Becky Lynch Was Missing From WWE RAW Ahead Of Saturday Night’s Main Event
Becky Lynch was absent from WWE RAW this week, and fans are wondering why. Here are three possible explanations for her absence without spoiling what’s next.
WWE Could Be Extending Her Feud With Maxxine Dupri
Maxxine Dupri has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, and her rivalry with Becky Lynch has become one of the more surprising storylines on RAW. Despite being the underdog, Dupri managed to score a shocking win over Big Time Becks after Lynch underestimated her.
The two later clashed in a rematch that ended in controversy, with Dupri once again walking away victorious. This has helped the Alpha Academy member build strong babyface support from the crowd. WWE may have decided to keep Lynch off television this week to prolong the feud, saving the next chapter for after Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Becky Lynch Was Not Advertised For Saturday Night’s Main Event
The upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event card is already stacked with four championship matches, and Becky Lynch is not scheduled to compete. With no role for her on the premium live event, WWE had little reason to feature her on the go-home edition of RAW.
Instead, the company may be holding off until after the event to restart her storyline direction. Once the dust settles from the weekend, Lynch could resume her program, possibly continuing her issues with Dupri or moving into a fresh angle.
She May Have Taken Personal Time Off
Another explanation for Lynch’s absence could be personal. Her husband, Seth Rollins, recently suffered a shoulder injury at WWE Crown Jewel Perth and has since undergone surgery. Given the circumstances, it is possible that Lynch chose to spend time with her family while Rollins recovers.
She even shared a photo on Instagram earlier this week of the two enjoying coffee together, which fueled speculation that she may be taking a short break from television. While nothing has been confirmed, it would not be unusual for WWE to allow her some time away during this period.