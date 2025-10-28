Image Credit : Getty

Maxxine Dupri has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, and her rivalry with Becky Lynch has become one of the more surprising storylines on RAW. Despite being the underdog, Dupri managed to score a shocking win over Big Time Becks after Lynch underestimated her.

The two later clashed in a rematch that ended in controversy, with Dupri once again walking away victorious. This has helped the Alpha Academy member build strong babyface support from the crowd. WWE may have decided to keep Lynch off television this week to prolong the feud, saving the next chapter for after Saturday Night’s Main Event.