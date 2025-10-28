Image Credit : Getty

At SummerSlam, CM Punk’s reign as World Heavyweight Champion lasted just over five minutes before Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. Saturday Night’s Main Event could be the moment Punk finally gets redemption.

With Rollins sidelined due to injury, the Straight Edge Superstar has a clear path to reclaiming the gold. Punk already proved he can hang with the best when he defeated Gunther clean at SummerSlam, and WWE may choose to showcase him overcoming Jey Uso in similar fashion. A decisive victory would silence Rollins’ long-standing claim that Punk could never be champion while he was around.