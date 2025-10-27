4 Shocking WWE Betrayals That Could Happen At Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI
Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI could feature shocking betrayals from top WWE stars. Here are four possibilities.
Randy Orton Could Finally Turn On Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, but Randy Orton’s shadow looms large. The Viper has been absent from SmackDown in recent weeks, which makes a surprise return possible. Orton could help his longtime friend retain the title, only to strike moments later. A post-match betrayal would set up a blockbuster feud between The Apex Predator and The American Nightmare.
Jey Uso Might Abandon The Bloodline And Align With The Vision
Jey Uso’s recent actions on RAW, including eliminating Jimmy Uso from the Men’s Battle Royal, suggest he’s distancing himself from his family. With no loyalty left to Roman Reigns or Jimmy, Jey could shock everyone by siding with The Vision. If Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed assist him in victory, Jey might officially join their ranks, and even emerge as their leader.
Finn Balor Could Betray Dominik Mysterio Over The Intercontinental Title
Dominik Mysterio isn’t currently scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship at SNME, but if he does, Finn Balor may be ready to snap. Balor and JD McDonagh recently lost the World Tag Team Titles, and Dominik’s involvement played a role in that downfall. With tensions already brewing, Balor could cost Dom his championship, marking a dramatic split within The Judgment Day.
Becky Lynch Might Shock Seth Rollins And Rejoin The Vision
Though unlikely, Becky Lynch betraying Seth Rollins would be a game-changing twist. She previously aligned with The Vision at Clash in Paris, helping Rollins secure a major win. After Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Bronson Reed turned on Rollins, Becky warned The Oracle about consequences. At Saturday Night’s Main Event, she could shock the WWE Universe by siding with The Vision once again, this time against her own husband.