Image Credit : Getty

Now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge, WWE has been more flexible with violence on TV. The First Blood Match, where victory only comes by making your opponent bleed was once a staple in WWE’s edgy past. The stipulation disappeared under McMahon’s blood-free era, but Triple H could bring it back soon.

A personal rivalry like Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena could be the perfect place to slot it in. If their SummerSlam showdown isn’t their final chapter, a brutal First Blood Match might just be the fitting closer.