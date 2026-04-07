3 Powerful Favors Gunther Might Seek From Paul Heyman To Elevate Himself In WWE
Gunther’s rise has sparked speculation about what he could ask of Paul Heyman. From a retirement match against Brock Lesnar to leading a heel stable and switching brands for a title shot, these bold favors could reshape WWE.
Retirement Match Against Brock Lesnar
Gunther has built a reputation for defeating legends in their farewell bouts. With Brock Lesnar’s career winding down, The Ring General could ask Heyman to secure him a retirement match against The Beast Incarnate. SummerSlam 2026 in Lesnar’s hometown would be the perfect stage, adding another iconic name to Gunther’s list of conquests.
Leadership Of The Vision Stable
The Vision stable has struggled with injuries to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, while Brock Lesnar is locked in a feud with Oba Femi. Gunther could demand Heyman crown him as the new leader of the group. With Heyman’s backing, he would gain control of a powerful faction, making him an even more dominant force.
Move To SmackDown For Title Shot
Gunther has already dominated RAW and captured the World Heavyweight Championship. To refresh his career, he could ask Heyman to use his influence to secure a SmackDown contract. That move would give him a direct path to the Undisputed WWE Championship, positioning him as a fresh challenger and boosting SmackDown’s star power.
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