4 Booking Blunders WWE Delivered On RAW In Houston That Exposed Weak Creative Planning
WWE RAW from Houston featured questionable booking decisions. Repetitive interference in women’s matches to misplaced roster usage, rushed additions to the ladder match, and Roman Reigns’ absence, the show left fans frustrated ahead of WrestleMania.
Overuse Of Interference In Women’s Matches
The ongoing WWE Women’s Tag Team Title storyline has been plagued by constant interference. Bayley’s bout with Lash Legend was no different, as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss targeted Nia Jax. Lyra Valkyria then held Legend’s leg to aid Bayley’s pin. The predictable interruptions have made the feud repetitive, reducing the impact of each contest.
Misplaced Roster Usage
Despite RAW and SmackDown having deep rosters, WWE leaned heavily on SmackDown talent in Houston. Lash Legend faced Bayley, while B-Fab and Michin lost to Ripley and SKY. Stars like Rusev, Grayson Waller, Kofi Kingston, and Maxxine Dupri were barely used, with Danhausen appearing for less than a minute. The imbalance left RAW underutilized.
Rushed Addition To Ladder Match
The Intercontinental Championship ladder match already had a crowded lineup, but officials added Rey Mysterio after a tag bout. While his inclusion brings star power, it undermined the potential of a direct showdown with Gunther. A delayed reveal could have built suspense, while Seth Rollins could have been sidelined in storyline to create unpredictability.
Roman Reigns’ Absence Before WrestleMania
CM Punk opened RAW by reminding fans Roman Reigns would not appear this week. While his absence was explained by last week’s attack, the timing is questionable. Two weeks before WWE WrestleMania, the champion’s presence could have added weight to the feud. Even a backstage promo or interview would have been better than silence.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.