India’s batting strength no longer hinges solely on Abhishek Sharma’s fireworks. Kishan’s emergence and Suryakumar’s revival were key, but others also stepped up. Shivam Dube played arguably his finest T20I innings, showcasing his growth.

Hardik Pandya looked in commanding form, attacking both pace and spin. Rinku Singh cleared boundaries with ease, while Axar Patel, though limited in opportunities, remains a dependable option. Collectively, India’s batting lineup appears to have peaked at the right time, reducing pressure on Abhishek and broadening their match-winning options.