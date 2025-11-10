3 Players CSK Could Target As Ravindra Jadeja’s Replacement Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
Chennai Super Kings may trade Ravindra Jadeja before the IPL 2026 Auction. Here are three realistic replacements.
Tanush Kotian Could Be A Long-Term Prospect
Tanush Kotian went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction but later joined Punjab Kings as a net bowler. Previously part of Rajasthan Royals in 2024, he featured in just one game. His recent form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was impressive, picking up nine wickets in nine matches for Mumbai at an average of 20 and an economy of 7.44.
Kotian has also excelled in first-class cricket, scoring over 2000 runs with two centuries and 17 fifties, alongside 11 wickets in his last two matches. At 27, he offers both batting depth and spin options, making him a strong candidate to replace Jadeja, especially in Chennai’s spin-friendly conditions.
Sanjay Yadav Brings TNPL Experience And Balance
Sanjay Yadav, a left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, was unsold at the IPL 2025 auctions but has shown promise in domestic cricket. He represented the Trichy Grand Cholas in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, scoring 196 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.66, including two half-centuries. His overall T20 record stands at 546 runs and 21 wickets from 35 matches.
Having previously been part of Mumbai Indians in 2022, Yadav offers familiarity with conditions and versatility as a left-handed batter and spinner. His skill set could provide CSK with a balanced option to fill Jadeja’s role.
Jagadeesha Suchith Offers Experience And All-Round Value
Jagadeesha Suchith has featured in 22 IPL matches, claiming 19 wickets, and brings valuable experience to the table. He was instrumental in Mysuru Warriors’ Maharaja T20 Trophy triumph in 2024, contributing 161 runs at a strike rate of 164.28 and picking up 12 wickets.
His recent Ranji Trophy performance for Uttarakhand further highlighted his ability, scoring 67 runs in the first innings and taking five wickets in the match. As a left-arm spinner and left-handed batter, Suchith combines wicket-taking ability with lower-order hitting, qualities that could benefit CSK if Jadeja is traded out.