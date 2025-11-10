Image Credit : Getty

Tanush Kotian went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction but later joined Punjab Kings as a net bowler. Previously part of Rajasthan Royals in 2024, he featured in just one game. His recent form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was impressive, picking up nine wickets in nine matches for Mumbai at an average of 20 and an economy of 7.44.

Kotian has also excelled in first-class cricket, scoring over 2000 runs with two centuries and 17 fifties, alongside 11 wickets in his last two matches. At 27, he offers both batting depth and spin options, making him a strong candidate to replace Jadeja, especially in Chennai’s spin-friendly conditions.