Ravindra Jadeja’s Instagram has mysteriously vanished, fuelling CSK exit rumours. Trade talks intensify for a high-profile swap with Rajasthan Royals, potentially sending Jadeja and Sam Curran for RR captain Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026 retentions.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s Instagram account has mysteriously vanished amid rumours of his exit from the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions. Jadeja has been in the news over talks of a high-profile switch with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions, the deadline of which closes on Saturday, November 15.

Jadeja joined the Chennai Super Kings in 2012 and has been part of the team for 11 seasons, barring 2016 and 2017 when the franchise was suspended due to match fixing, and briefly captained the side in 2022 before stepping down, reportedly due to differences with the management. The veteran all-rounder played a crucial role in the success of the CSK, helping them win three IPL titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023, including a match-winning cameo in the 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans, where he hit the last two balls for a four and a six to seal the team’s fifth triumph.

Following the IPL 2022, rumours circulated about Ravindra Jadeja’s possible exit from CSK due to captaincy changes and reported friction with management, but he remained and became one of the key contributors in the subsequent seasons.

Ravindra Jadeja-Sanju Samson Swap Deal

The trade deal between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals has reportedly been intensified ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions. According to the report by ESPN Cricinfo, the Royals are willing to trade their captain, Sanju Samson, in an exchange of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Earlier this year, Samson reportedly informed the RR management of his willingness to leave the franchise and explore new opportunities, signaling his readiness for a move. Recently, CSK reopened trade talks with the Rajasthan Royals, offering Ravindra Jadeja in exchange for Sanju Samson, but the Royals are reportedly insisting on the inclusion of a third player, notably Dewald Brevis, which the Yellow franchise did not agree to.

According to the latest report by The Indian Express (TIE), the Chennai Super Kings agreed to trade Ravindra Jadeja after talks with former captain and stalwart MS Dhoni, who was involved in guiding the discussions and giving his approval for the move, ensuring that the trade is aligned with team strategy and Jadeja’s own preferences.

Chennai Super Kings are also willing to trade Sam Curran as a second player in an exchange for Sanju Samson instead of Matheesha Pathirana and Shivam Dube, which the Rajasthan Royals reportedly preferred.

Jadeja’s Instagram Account Vanishes

Amid the speculations of his exit from Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja’s Instagram account has suddenly vanished, with fans and cricket followers left wondering whether it was deactivated or permanently deleted. While searching for ‘Ravindrasinh Jadeja’ on Instagram, it was discovered that his verified account @royalnavghan could no longer be found the handle the handle has either been removed or deactivated.

Jadeja’s Instagram account disappearance amid the talks of his exit from the CSK has sparked speculation among fans and cricket enthusiasts about his next move ahead of the IPL 2026, with many suggesting his possible absence was a sign of his impending trade deal with the Rajasthan Royals.

If Ravindra Jadeja switches to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions, it will mark the return of the veteran all-rounder to a franchise where he began his IPL journey under the captaincy of the late Shane Warne, who famously nicknamed him ‘Rockstar’.

The official announcement of the trade deal between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals is expected to happen before the retentions deadline, likely confirming Jadeja’s move and finalizing the swap involving Sam Curran in the coming days.