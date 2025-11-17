Image Credit : Getty

Speculation continues over who Paul Heyman might unveil as The Vision’s fifth member for Survivor Series. The most prominent name linked is Brock Lesnar, Heyman’s longtime client. Earlier this year, the two reunited when Lesnar faced John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, reigniting their partnership. With Survivor Series just two weeks away, RAW at MSG presents the perfect stage for a shocking return.

Introducing Lesnar would raise the stakes dramatically, giving The Vision unmatched star power and experience. WWE could opt to save the reveal for the go-home show, but tonight remains a prime opportunity to deliver a major surprise.