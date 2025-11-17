3 Possible Moves The Vision Could Make On WWE RAW At MSG Before Survivor Series Showdown
The Vision has quickly established itself as one of WWE’s most dominant factions, and with Survivor Series approaching, the group could use Monday Night RAW at MSG to strengthen its grip. Here are 3 possible directions the faction may take tonight.
Targeting Babyfaces To Assert Dominance
The Vision, now bolstered by Drew McIntyre’s addition, looks more threatening than ever. Alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul, McIntyre could lead another assault on CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and The Usos. Such an attack would reinforce their psychological edge heading into Survivor Series. Whether backstage or in the ring, ruling one of the babyfaces out of action would tilt the numbers in their favor. Even a surprise ambush could serve as a reminder that their opponents face an uphill battle.
Bronson Reed And Bron Breakker Versus The Usos
Friday’s SmackDown saw Jimmy and Jey Uso rush to Cody Rhodes’ aid against The Vision. While they managed to briefly neutralize Breakker, McIntyre’s shocking return ensured the heels had the last laugh. On RAW, The Usos could reunite to challenge Breakker and Reed in a tag team contest. A victory for Paul Heyman’s faction would provide crucial momentum and elevate their threat level ahead of the WarGames clash. Conversely, a loss could expose cracks in their armor, making this potential match a pivotal moment in the buildup.
Recruiting Brock Lesnar As Fifth Member
Speculation continues over who Paul Heyman might unveil as The Vision’s fifth member for Survivor Series. The most prominent name linked is Brock Lesnar, Heyman’s longtime client. Earlier this year, the two reunited when Lesnar faced John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, reigniting their partnership. With Survivor Series just two weeks away, RAW at MSG presents the perfect stage for a shocking return.
Introducing Lesnar would raise the stakes dramatically, giving The Vision unmatched star power and experience. WWE could opt to save the reveal for the go-home show, but tonight remains a prime opportunity to deliver a major surprise.