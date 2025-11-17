5 WWE Superstars Who Could Step Up Against John Cena For the Final RAW
Speculation grows over John Cena’s final WWE RAW match. With legends and rivals circling, fans await who steps up next in his farewell run.
Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio made his return to RAW two weeks ago after being sidelined since April 2025 with a leg injury. The Hall of Famer confronted his son Dominik upon his comeback and shared a friendly moment with Cena last week. While the two legends have no major rivalry, a one‑off encounter could add another chapter to Cena’s legacy and give Mysterio a memorable bout before his own retirement, likely at WrestleMania 42.
Dominik Mysterio
Dominik lost his Intercontinental Championship to Cena last week in a match that wasn’t originally scheduled. Having retained the title since WrestleMania 41 through questionable tactics, Dominik was left frustrated after failing to overcome Cena. With no help from Judgment Day allies Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, Dominik could demand a rematch on RAW. While regaining the gold looks unlikely, the storyline sets up another heated clash between father and son’s rival and Cena.
Bron Breakker
Cena is expected to be part of Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. To build his involvement, WWE could book him against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental title. The bout might end in disqualification, with Logan Paul and Bronson Reed interfering. This would allow CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and The Usos to step in, cementing Cena’s entry as the fifth member of the babyface team for WarGames.
Drew McIntyre
Despite sharing the ring in tag team action earlier this year, Cena and Drew McIntyre have never faced off one‑on‑one. McIntyre, aligned with The Vision for WarGames, could be booked against Cena on RAW. Interference from The Bronsons could escalate the feud, paving the way for Punk and Rhodes to rescue Cena. A singles match against McIntyre would serve as a strong lead‑in to Survivor Series.
CM Punk
John Cena and CM Punk clashed at Night of Champions, with Punk falling short. A rematch on RAW could be billed as title vs title, with both men putting their championships on the line. This scenario could see Cena drop the Intercontinental Championship before his retirement, while Punk carries dual gold for a short period. Though less likely, it remains a compelling option for RAW.