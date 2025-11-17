Image Credit : Getty

Cena is expected to be part of Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. To build his involvement, WWE could book him against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental title. The bout might end in disqualification, with Logan Paul and Bronson Reed interfering. This would allow CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and The Usos to step in, cementing Cena’s entry as the fifth member of the babyface team for WarGames.