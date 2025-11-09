Image Credit : Getty

The Rock, still portraying a heel, looms as the most legendary candidate for the Tribal Heir mantle. Cody Rhodes has suggested that fans have only witnessed a fraction of what The Great One can deliver in this current run. With Roman Reigns now positioned as a face, the Tribal Heir moniker could spark a high-stakes rivalry between the two icons. A clash at WrestleMania 42 has been teased, potentially with the stipulation that the winner earns the Tribal Heir title for the Anoa’i clan. Such a showdown could serve as The Rock’s retirement bout, allowing him to pass the torch to Roman Reigns in a fitting finale.