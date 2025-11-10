5 WWE Stars Who Could Join CM Punk In A Nexus Reformation And Shape Wrestling’s Future
CM Punk’s Nexus revival could feature surprising names. Five WWE stars stand out as possible allies.
AJ Lee: A Power Couple Storyline
AJ Lee, the real‑life partner of CM Punk, has already returned to WWE. The former Divas Champion reunited with Punk on television, and together they defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Currently, AJ Lee is not tied to any storyline, but her involvement in a Nexus reformation would add intrigue. A faction led by Punk with Lee by his side could create a compelling narrative, blending personal and professional dynamics in a way fans would embrace.
Ricky Saints: From AEW To WWE Spotlight
Ricky Saints shares a strong connection with CM Punk from their time in All Elite Wrestling. Now both are part of WWE, and Saints was recently seen backstage celebrating with Punk, Jade Cargill, and Cody Rhodes after Punk’s victory. Saints, currently holding the NXT Championship, could be a prime candidate to join Punk in a Nexus revival. If he loses the title and transitions to the main roster, his alliance with Punk would be a natural progression, giving the group a fresh leader alongside The Best in the World.
Grayson Waller: A Rising Heel In Need Of Direction
Grayson Waller has been floating without a major storyline, making him an ideal candidate for Punk’s faction. Triple H could use Waller’s charisma and heel persona to strengthen a reformed Nexus. Aligning with Punk would give Waller a platform to showcase his talent while adding depth to the group. His inclusion could generate buzz and elevate his standing in WWE, ensuring that the faction captures attention across the roster.
Oba Femi: A Straight Edge Society Connection
CM Punk’s history with The Straight Edge Society in 2009 included Luke Gallows, Joey Mercury, and Serena. Though the faction disbanded in 2010, Punk has spoken about the possibility of creating a new version. In an interview last year, he specifically mentioned Oba Femi as someone he would include. This shows Punk’s genuine interest in the NXT star, making Femi a likely candidate for a Nexus revival. His addition would tie Punk’s past to his present, creating continuity while introducing fresh talent to the spotlight.
Austin Theory: A Return Through Nexus
Austin Theory has been absent from WWE television, but a Nexus reformation could be the perfect way to bring him back. During the pandemic era, Theory was part of a heel alliance with Seth Rollins, though the faction eventually dissolved. Pairing him with Punk would reignite his career and provide a strong storyline after his abrupt ending with Grayson Waller. Theory’s youth and potential make him a valuable addition to Punk’s faction, offering a mix of experience and fresh energy.