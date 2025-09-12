3 Key Reasons WWE Needs To Shift Focus Away From Cody Rhodes Right Now
Cody Rhodes’ WWE journey may be hitting a turning point. Fan reactions and storyline fatigue raise questions.
Audience Reaction Is Turning Sour
Cody Rhodes has long been positioned as a babyface in WWE, but recent crowd reactions suggest a shift. At SummerSlam 2025, during his Undisputed Title rematch against John Cena, Rhodes was met with unexpected boos. The live audience favored Cena, and the negative response to Rhodes was hard to ignore.
Even Roman Reigns’ mention of Rhodes on Monday Night RAW drew a surprising reaction from fans, signaling a growing disconnect. WWE thrives on crowd energy, and ignoring this shift could hurt both Rhodes and the product.
Time To Refresh The Main Event Scene
The American Nightmare is a proven draw, but his constant presence in the main event scene may be stalling momentum. WWE has a deep roster filled with talent waiting for their breakout moment. Keeping Rhodes at the top limits opportunities for fresh faces to rise.
Moving on from him as the Undisputed Champion could open doors for new rivalries, unexpected pushes, and a revitalized product. It’s not about sidelining Rhodes, it’s about giving others a chance to shine.
His Storyline Has Already Hit Its Peak
When Rhodes returned to WWE, he was immediately thrust into a compelling arc. The “Finish the Story” narrative captivated fans and culminated in a massive payoff, Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns and standing up to The Rock’s authority.
That moment was historic, but it also marked the peak of his storyline. With the arc concluded, continuing to push Rhodes at the top risks redundancy. WWE needs to evolve its narratives, and that means letting Rhodes step aside from the spotlight.