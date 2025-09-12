Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes has long been positioned as a babyface in WWE, but recent crowd reactions suggest a shift. At SummerSlam 2025, during his Undisputed Title rematch against John Cena, Rhodes was met with unexpected boos. The live audience favored Cena, and the negative response to Rhodes was hard to ignore.

Even Roman Reigns’ mention of Rhodes on Monday Night RAW drew a surprising reaction from fans, signaling a growing disconnect. WWE thrives on crowd energy, and ignoring this shift could hurt both Rhodes and the product.