Phil Salt’s explosive batting has been a revelation for RCB, with 202 runs at a strike rate of 168.33. His 63-run blitz against Delhi Capitals highlighted his ability to dominate attacks.

However, Rashid Khan has historically had the upper hand against Salt. The Afghan spinner has dismissed him twice in just eight balls, conceding only seven runs. With six wickets this season at an economy of 7.70, Rashid remains GT’s trump card. Expect Shubman Gill to deploy him early to counter Salt’s aggression.